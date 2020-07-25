Board of Union Bank of India to consider capital plan and opening balance sheet post amalgamation

-
On 29 July 2020The Board of Union Bank of India will meet on 29 July 2020 to discuss and approve the capital plan of the Bank and to approve opening balance sheet of the amalgamated Bank as on 01 April 2020 post amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India.
