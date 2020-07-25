JUST IN
Manappuram Finance plans to raise fund via debt issue

Manappuram Finance is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis and commercial papers.

Based on the market conditions, Financial Resources and Management Committee/Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will consider and approve such issuances of debt securities during the month ending August 31, 2020 subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the respective committee may deem fit.

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 15:41 IST

