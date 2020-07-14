Dr. Reddy's Labs gains on launching Nicotine lozenges in US

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.05% to Rs 3939.70 after the company announced the launch of the store brand version of Nicorette lozenges in the US market.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday (14 July) announced the launch of over-the-counter Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges, 2 mg and 4 mg, the store brand version of Nicorette lozenges in the US market.

The Nicotine lozenges brands and store brand markets had total US retail sales of approximately $200million for the most recent 52 weeks ending in 17 May 2020 according to IRI.

Nicotine Polacrilex lozenges are medical products used to aid in smoking cessation in adults.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services and active ingredients, global generics and proprietary products - the company offers a portfolio of products and services, including active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), custom pharmaceutical services (CPI), generics, biosimilars, differentiated formulations and new chemical entities.

