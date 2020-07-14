Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.95, up 6.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.71% in last one year as compared to a 8.52% slide in NIFTY and a 34.62% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.95, up 6.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.87% on the day, quoting at 10600.7. The Sensex is at 36016.85, down 1.84%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 35.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1376.45, down 2.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 347.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

