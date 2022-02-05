Affle India's subsidiary acquires further 28.33% stake in Appnext

-
ALSO READ
Affle's Appnext Platform recognized as top performer in multiple categories of AppsFlyer Performance Index
Indian Oil Corporation acquires 5% stake of Indian Energy Exchange's subsidiary
Affle India consolidated net profit rises 90.36% in the June 2021 quarter
Affle (India) in demand after receiving US Patent Grant
Affle India receives US patent for technology related to podcasts
-
Affle India announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Affle International has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 28.33% shares of Appnext for a consideration of USD 8.21 million including the contingent incremental consideration of USD 4.75 million, to be paid over a period of 18 months.
Earlier in June 2020, the Affle International had acquired 66.67% shares of Appnext.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU