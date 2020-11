Dr Reddys Lab investigates anonymous complaint

The investigation is being carried out by an independent U.S. law firm.

The drug major on Thursday (19 November) said it has commenced a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint. The complaint alleges that healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper benefits in violation of U.S. laws.

On a consolidated basis, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' net profit dropped 30.30% to Rs 771.80 crore on 2% increase in net sales to Rs 4,896.70 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of the integrated pharmaceutical company rose 1.57% to Rs 4,777.15.

