Axis Bank Ltd Falls 1.72%

Axis Bank Ltd lost 1.72% today to trade at Rs 625.25. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.92% to quote at 33831.07. The index is up 22.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 1.65% and RBL Bank Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 4.6 % over last one year compared to the 8.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has added 26.65% over last one month compared to 22.61% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 8.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45881 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.88 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 765.9 on 31 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285 on 25 Mar 2020.

