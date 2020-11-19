Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 88.08 points or 0.68% at 13053.24 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.24%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.19%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.1%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.47%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.35%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.34%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.32%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.16%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 64.63 or 0.15% at 44115.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.85 points or 0.05% at 12945.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.35 points or 0.61% at 16151.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.41 points or 0.41% at 5510.91.

On BSE,1238 shares were trading in green, 747 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

