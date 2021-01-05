Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 0.77%, rises for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5313, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 84.55% in last one year as compared to a 18% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.35% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5313, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 14151.85. The Sensex is at 48259.77, up 0.17%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 5.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13149.8, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5339.4, up 0.79% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up 84.55% in last one year as compared to a 18% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.35% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 35.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)