Poddar Housing & Development Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd and Pressman Advertising Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2021.

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 244.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1222 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd surged 19.63% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12860 shares in the past one month.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd soared 18.29% to Rs 1025. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 168 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment Ltd rose 16.83% to Rs 660.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1497 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd exploded 14.57% to Rs 28.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

