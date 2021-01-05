Poddar Housing & Development Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Pressman Advertising standalone net profit rises 1.23% in the June 2020 quarter
Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 71.01% in the September 2020 quarter
Kewal Kiran Clothing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 225.76% in the June 2020 quarter
Revathi Equipment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
GSS Infotech Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd and Pressman Advertising Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2021.
GSS Infotech Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd and Pressman Advertising Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2021.
Poddar Housing & Development Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 244.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1222 shares in the past one month.
GSS Infotech Ltd surged 19.63% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12860 shares in the past one month.
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd soared 18.29% to Rs 1025. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 168 shares in the past one month.
Revathi Equipment Ltd rose 16.83% to Rs 660.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1497 shares in the past one month.
Pressman Advertising Ltd exploded 14.57% to Rs 28.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU