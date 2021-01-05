Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.99%, gains for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 985, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.1% in last one year as compared to a 18% jump in NIFTY and a 65.35% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 985, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 14151.85. The Sensex is at 48259.77, up 0.17%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 8.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13149.8, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

