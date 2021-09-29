Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.4%, gains for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4900.85, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.53% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.16% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4900.85, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 4.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14171.6, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

