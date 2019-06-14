Dr Reddys Laboratories to sell neurology branded products to Upsher-Smith Laboratories

-
ALSO READ
Drugmaker Dr. Reddy's third-quarter profit rises 65.3 percent, beats estimates
Dr. Reddy's third-quarter profit surges on strong growth in emerging markets
Dr. Reddys Laboratories and its US subsidiary receives FDA approval for TOSYMRA (sumatriptan nasal spray)
Dr Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Testosterone Gel,1.62%
Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for 'Tosymra' migraine nasal spray
-
Dr Reddys Laboratories has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith), pursuant to which Dr. Reddy's would sell its US and select territory rights for ZEMBRACE SYMTOUCH (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and TOSYMRA (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg, (formerly referred to as "DFN-02"), which are commercialized through its wholly owned subsidiary, Promius Pharma, LLC.
Under the agreement, Dr. Reddy's will receive U.
S.$70 million as upfront consideration, U. S.$40.5 million in near term milestones and additional financial considerations including, existing contractual obligation and inventory. Subsequently, Dr. Reddy's will receive sales based royalties on a quarterly basis.
The closing of the transaction is subject to various customary closing conditions including antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU