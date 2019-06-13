TCS expands its training program Grow@TCS pan-Europe

has announced the pan- European launch of Grow@TCS, a talent program to help graduate trainees get the most out of their new careers in technology.

After the successful start of Grow@ in in 20L7, the program was introduced in the and in 20L8, and is now expanding Europe-wide. The training program is designed to help trainees gain insights into IT consultancy career paths.

Grow@ is a three-stage program, starting with an onboarding period in the respective home country with workshops focusing on soft skills and working across different cultures.

Participants then travel to lndia, where they undergo account and industry-specific training, gaining hands-on experience at TCS' offshore delivery centers at locations such as Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and Following their training in India, participants will return to their home base and start project work with key European customers. Trainees will benefit from being a part of an international team, and will be given ongoing support from mentors and colleagues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)