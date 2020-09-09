Dr Reddys launches Remdesivir under brand name Redyx in India

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Remdesivir, under a brand name Redyx in India. The launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) that grants Dr.

Reddy's the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, a potential treatment for Covid-19, in 127 countries including India.

Remdesivir is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms.

Dr. Reddy's Redyx is available in strength of 100 mg vial.

