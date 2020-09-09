JSW Steel records crude steel production of 13.17 lakh tonnes in August 2020

JSW Steel achieved crude steel production of 13.17 lakh tonnes in August 2020 compared to 12.46 lakh tonnes in July 2020, recording a month-on-month growth of 6%. The crude steel production was 12.53 lakh tonnes in August 2019.

Production of flat rolled products rose 4% to 9.80 lakh tonnes in August 2020 over July 2020.

Production of long rolled products declined 3% to 2.32 lakh tonnes in August 2020 over July 2020. On a year-on-year basis, the production of flat rolled products rose 15% while that of long rolled products declined 20%.

