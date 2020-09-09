JSW Steel records crude steel production of 13.17 lakh tonnes in August 2020

-
JSW Steel achieved crude steel production of 13.17 lakh tonnes in August 2020 compared to 12.46 lakh tonnes in July 2020, recording a month-on-month growth of 6%. The crude steel production was 12.53 lakh tonnes in August 2019.
Production of flat rolled products rose 4% to 9.80 lakh tonnes in August 2020 over July 2020.
Production of long rolled products declined 3% to 2.32 lakh tonnes in August 2020 over July 2020. On a year-on-year basis, the production of flat rolled products rose 15% while that of long rolled products declined 20%.
