Business Standard

Indian Hume Pipe Company receives water supply project worth Rs 134.82 cr

Capital Market 

From Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha

Indian Hume Pipe Company has received Letter of Award for the work of Rs.134.82 crore (excluding GST) from Rural Water Supply & Sanitation, Odisha, for the work of Execution of Rural Piped Water Supply Projects pertaining to Kashinagar & Gumma Block of Gajapati including 5 years operation and maintenance on EPC Contract. The project is to be completed within 2 years.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 09:53 IST

