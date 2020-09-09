JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

JSW Steel records crude steel production of 13.17 lakh tonnes in August 2020
Business Standard

Team Lease Services hikes stake in Schoolguru

Capital Market 

Team Lease Services has acquired additional 36.71% stake in Schoolguru, a company incorporated under the provision of Companies Act, 1956 and an erstwhile associate company.

With this, the company now holds 76.37% stake in Schoolguru hereby rendering Schoolguru as a subsidiary of the company with effect from 08 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 09:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU