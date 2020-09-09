Team Lease Services hikes stake in Schoolguru

-
Team Lease Services has acquired additional 36.71% stake in Schoolguru, a company incorporated under the provision of Companies Act, 1956 and an erstwhile associate company.
With this, the company now holds 76.37% stake in Schoolguru hereby rendering Schoolguru as a subsidiary of the company with effect from 08 September 2020.
