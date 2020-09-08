Graphite India receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
-
Graphite India announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating at [ICRA] AA+ (pronounced ICRA double A plus) and short term rating at [ICRA] Al+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) for Rs. 1,000 crore Line of Credit for working capital of the Company.
The Outlook on the long term rating is Negative.
