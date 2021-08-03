Dr Reddys relaunches OTC Naproxen Sodium Tablets in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the re-launch of over-the-counter (OTC) Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Aleve, in the U. S. market, as approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Raddy's OTC Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg is an over-the-counter nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drug (NSAID) for use as a pain reliever and fever reducer. It temporarily relieves minor aches and pains due to: minor pain of arthritis, muscular aches, backache, menstrual cramps, headache, toothache, and the common cold; it is also used to temporarily reduce fever.

