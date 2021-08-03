G R Infraprojects secures Bangalore Metro Rail Project worth Rs 364.87 cr

-
-
G R Infraprojects has received letter of acceptance for project worth Rs 364.87 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Project.
The project entails the construction of elevated structures (Viaduct & stations) of length 7.50 Km (approx.) from Gottigere to Swagath Road Cross (Chainage 00.00m to 7501.818m) including Kothnur Depot entry line, Road widening & allied works and 5 Numbers of Metro Stations viz, Gottigere, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Swagath Road Cross in Reach-6 line of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase- 2 (Balance Works).
