T.V. Today Network Ltd soars 4.87%, rises for fifth straight session

T.V. Today Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.45, up 4.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.81% in last one year as compared to a 69.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.69% spurt in the Nifty Media.

T.V. Today Network Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.45, up 4.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.16% on the day, quoting at 14853.4. The Sensex is at 49772.94, up 1.16%. T.V. Today Network Ltd has risen around 13.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which T.V. Today Network Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1527.15, up 1.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68893 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)