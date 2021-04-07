Hindustan Zinc Ltd in demand

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 309.85, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.71% in last one year as compared to a 69.78% jump in NIFTY and a 165.53% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 309.85, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.16% on the day, quoting at 14853.4. The Sensex is at 49772.94, up 1.16%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 0.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4286.95, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

