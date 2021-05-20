Dredging Corp bags maintenance contract from Cochin Port Trust

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has secured annual maintenance dredging contract worth Rs 122.50 crore from Cochin Port Trust.

The work awarded through a tender, includes maintaining the channel and basin at Cochin Port from May 2021 to May 2022, the company said in a statement. DCI has commenced dredging at the port by deploying Dredge XV and Dredge VIII.

DCI is engaged in providing the services of capital dredging, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy, marine construction.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 25.61 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 31.36 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales rose 27.9% to Rs 259.04 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip shed 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 393 on the BSE.

In the past one month, the stock has added 14.03% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 4.46% during the same period.

