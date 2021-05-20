Dredging Corp bags maintenance contract from Cochin Port Trust

-
ALSO READ
Dredging Corporation commences dredging work at Cochin Port
Dredging Corporation of India commences dredging work at Paradip Port
Board of Dredging Corporation of India appoints director
Shipping Corporation of India seeks approval for disposal of non-core assets
Dredging Corp bucks weak market trend; hits 52-week high
-
Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has secured annual maintenance dredging contract worth Rs 122.50 crore from Cochin Port Trust.The work awarded through a tender, includes maintaining the channel and basin at Cochin Port from May 2021 to May 2022, the company said in a statement. DCI has commenced dredging at the port by deploying Dredge XV and Dredge VIII.
DCI is engaged in providing the services of capital dredging, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy, marine construction.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 25.61 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 31.36 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales rose 27.9% to Rs 259.04 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The scrip shed 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 393 on the BSE.
In the past one month, the stock has added 14.03% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 4.46% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU