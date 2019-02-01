Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.80 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.63% to Rs 165.04 croreNet profit of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.63% to Rs 165.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 119.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales165.04119.92 38 OPM %23.365.99 -PBDT39.105.04 676 PBT11.30-21.53 LP NP9.80-22.52 LP
