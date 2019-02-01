JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 270.53 crore

Net profit of Sequent Scientific reported to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 270.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 224.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales270.53224.92 20 OPM %13.196.73 -PBDT29.338.70 237 PBT18.17-3.03 LP NP13.03-9.46 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements