Sequent Scientific reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 80.16% to Rs 48.14 croreNet profit of Sequent Scientific reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 80.16% to Rs 48.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.1426.72 80 OPM %3.05-20.21 -PBDT3.17-0.97 LP PBT0.87-1.92 LP NP0.87-2.44 LP
