State Bank of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4709.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.85% to Rs 64910.26 croreNet profit of State Bank of India reported to Rs 4709.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1886.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 13.85% to Rs 64910.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 57014.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income64910.2657014.03 14 OPM %43.5822.75 -PBDT7839.97-6246.76 LP PBT7839.97-6246.76 LP NP4709.15-1886.57 LP
