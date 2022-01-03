Ducon consortium bags Singareni Thermal Power Plant FGD project

-
Ducon Infratechnologies will provide its proprietary Coal Clean Technology, Fuel Gas Desulphurization (FGD) for a 2x600 MW FGD package for Singareni Thermal Power Plant, Stage-I, Telangana awarded to an EPC organization Ducon has partnered with.
This project was jointly bid by Ducon's affiliate, Ducon Technologies Inc., USA with a leading EPC organisation in the Indian subcontinent. Ducon will provide its FGD execution expertise to the project from concept to commissioning.
The anticipated value of the order for Ducon will be in the range of Rs 150 - 200 Crore. Ducon Infratechnologies is also declared as the lowest bidder on two other NTPC FGD projects and is expecting to receive those awards of the FGD orders soon which were announced earlier.
