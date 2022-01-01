Mahindra & Mahindra records total sales of 39,157 vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2021 stood at 39157 vehicles, higher by 11%.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17469 vehicles in December 2021. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 17722 vehicles in December 2021.

Exports for the month of December 2021 were at 3017 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 15938 vehicles in December 2021 with growth of 14%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles registered growth in December 2021.

Exports rose 37% to 3017 vehicles in December 2021 compared to 2210 vehicles in December 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)