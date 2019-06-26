JUST IN
Business Standard

Reliance Infrastructure bags prestigious Rs 7000 cr Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project

Capital Market 

Reliance Infrastructure has bagged one of the largest EPC contracts from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the prestigious Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project (VBSL) in Mumbai.

Reliance Infrastructure is fully geared to deliver the project in 60 months from the Appointed Date of 24 June 2019 as per the contract.

VBSL is a marquee project with a length of 17.17 km, which is three times the length of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of 5.6 km.

For the project, Reliance Infrastructure have already completed the works related to soil investigation, in partnership with M/s.

Fugro, and engineering design, in partnership with M/s. Dar Al Handasah. MSRDC is expected to finalise the location of casting yard for the work to start on the project.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 11:17 IST

