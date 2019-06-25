Godrej Properties fixes floor price for QIP issue at Rs 928

The Board of Properties at its meeting held on 25 June 2019 passed resolutions for the following:

a. Approving and adopting the preliminary placement document dated 25 June 2019 in connection with the Issue;

b.

Authorising the opening of the Issue on 25 June 2019; and

c. Approving the floor price for the Issue.

Further, in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Committee has fixed the ''Relevant Date'' for the purpose of the Issue as 25 June 2019 and accordingly the floor price in respect of the aforesaid Issue, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs 928 (Rupees Nine Hundred and Twenty Eight Only) per Equity Share.

