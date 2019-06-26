Edelweiss Financial Services gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

announced that has reaffirmed the credit rating of [ICRA]Al + assigned to the Commercial Paper Programme of Rs. 6,350 crore and Short-term Nonconvertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 100 crore of the Company.

The rating of [ICRA]Al + indicates very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.

The rating of [ICRA]AA on Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 466 crore of the Company now stands as [ICRA]AA-. Rating of [ICRA]AA-indicates high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations carrying very low credit risk.

