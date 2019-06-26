Edelweiss Financial Services gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss Financial Services gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
Everest Organics gets revision in credit ratings
Titan Company gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
Govt should hike public sector spending; incentivise private cos for new projs: Icra
Quess Corp gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA
-
Edelweiss Financial Services announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the credit rating of [ICRA]Al + assigned to the Commercial Paper Programme of Rs. 6,350 crore and Short-term Nonconvertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 100 crore of the Company.
The rating of [ICRA]Al + indicates very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.
The rating of [ICRA]AA on Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 466 crore of the Company now stands as [ICRA]AA-. Rating of [ICRA]AA-indicates high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations carrying very low credit risk.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU