Edelweiss Financial Services gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the credit rating of [ICRA]Al + assigned to the Commercial Paper Programme of Rs. 6,350 crore and Short-term Nonconvertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 100 crore of the Company.

The rating of [ICRA]Al + indicates very strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.

The rating of [ICRA]AA on Non-convertible Debentures Programme of Rs. 466 crore of the Company now stands as [ICRA]AA-. Rating of [ICRA]AA-indicates high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations carrying very low credit risk.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 09:17 IST

