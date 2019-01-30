Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Rollatainers Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Uniply Industries Ltd and Manaksia Steels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2019.
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 10.54 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 57054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30272 shares in the past one month.
Rollatainers Ltd surged 13.66% to Rs 2.58. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2053 shares in the past one month.
Pitti Engineering Ltd spiked 12.89% to Rs 54.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10547 shares in the past one month.
Uniply Industries Ltd jumped 12.06% to Rs 51.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15257 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Steels Ltd exploded 12.04% to Rs 20. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2519 shares in the past one month.
