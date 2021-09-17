eClerx Services finalizes buyback price and size

eClerx Services has approved the final buyback price of Rs 2850 per equity share and the aggregate amount of buyback up to Rs 303 crore.

With this, the number of shares to be bought back in the Buy Back shall be upto 1,063,157 equity shares representing 3.05 % of the total number of equity shares in the total paid up equity share capital of the Company.

