RSWM standalone net profit declines 67.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of RSWM declined 67.56% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 953.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 953.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.953.79953.077.5610.9263.1294.0528.3565.2113.7442.35

