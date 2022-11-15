RSWM standalone net profit declines 67.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 953.79 croreNet profit of RSWM declined 67.56% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 953.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 953.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales953.79953.07 0 OPM %7.5610.92 -PBDT63.1294.05 -33 PBT28.3565.21 -57 NP13.7442.35 -68
