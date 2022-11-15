VBC Ferro Alloys reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39877.78% to Rs 35.98 croreNet profit of VBC Ferro Alloys reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39877.78% to Rs 35.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.980.09 39878 OPM %2.31-233.33 -PBDT1.92-0.03 LP PBT0.14-1.63 LP NP0.12-1.63 LP
