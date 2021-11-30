Earum Pharmaceuticals hits the roof ahead of record date for stock split

Earum Pharmaceuticals was locked in an upper-circuit of 5% at Rs 70.35 after the company fixed Saturday, 18 December 2021 as the record date for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division of the equity shares of the company.

The board of Earum Pharmaceuticals, on 27 November 2021, had intimated the bourses regarding its decision to mull stock split in the ratio, 5-for-1 (i.e. split/ sub division of one equity share from existing face value of Rs 10 each to five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each).

On a standalone basis, Earum Pharmaceuticals' net profit stood at Rs 5.40 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 8.42 crore in Q2 September 2021, registering a 7.6% fall from Rs 9.11 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Earum Pharmaceuticals is a manufacturer and supplier of pharmaceuticals. The company is engaged in the pharmaceutical business involving marketing, trading and distribution of wide range of pharmaceutical formulation products such as anti-biotic drugs, anti-malarial drugs, anti-allergic & anti cold drugs.

