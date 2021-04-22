Easy Trip Planners collaborates with JustDial to offer air travel services

Easy Trip Planners has joined hands with JustDial to provide air travel services. JustDial is a leading local search engine provides local search related services to users through multiple platforms such as website, mobile website, Apps(Android, iOS), over the telephone (voice, pan India number 8888888888) and text (SMS).

Through this association, EaseMyTrip will be the exclusive service provider for all flight bookings at JustDial.

All Air bookings requests received on JustDial will be completed by EaseMyTrip. There is direct API integration of EaseMyTrip with Justdial where real time bookings are executed.

