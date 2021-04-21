Wonderla closes its Bangalore Park till 4 May

Following the government directive due to the rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Wonderla Holidays announces the closure of its Bangalore park till 4 May 2021, or until further notice.

The state government is taking all possible precautions to contain Covid 19 across the state due to the steep spike in the number of cases in Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)