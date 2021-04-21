Three employees of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn abducted by armed miscreants

In Sivasagar District, Assam

Three employees, two Junior Technicians (Production) and a Junior Engineering Assistant of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April 2021. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District.

The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border.

A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police. Higher officials of the State Police are on the site. Local administration has been informed about the incident and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities.

ONGC has been exploring and producing oil and gas in Upper Assam since early 1960s.

