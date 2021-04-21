Mahindra Lifespace acquires land parcel in Pimpri, Pune

Mahindra Lifespace Developers today announced that it has finalised the terms to purchase approximately 3.2 acres of land in Pimpri, Pune, from Mahindra & Mahindra. The purchase is expected to be concluded in around six months, subject to the fulfillment of agreed conditions by both buyer and seller.

The land parcel is strategically located in the residential area of Nehru Nagar.

This new project will offer approximately 3.25 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area. When it is launched, this will be Mahindra Lifespaces' fourth residential project in the micro market. Its last project in that market, Mahindra Centralis, was sold out at launch in 2019.

The said land parcel is about 1KM away from the upcoming metro station opposite the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation office.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)