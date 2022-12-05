Easy Trip Planners gains on acquiring 75% stake in Nutana Aviation

Easy Trip Planners rose 1.24% to Rs 65.10 after the company said that it has signed share purchase agreement to acquire 75% stake in Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC.

The company's board in its meeting held on 1 December 2022 approved acquisition of 75% share capital of Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC at total consideration of Rs 1.50 crore in cash.

Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC was registered with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad at GIFT CITY Gandhinagar on 7th June 2021. It is engaged in the business of renting and giving charters. It has not commenced operation yet.

Easy Trip Planners is one of the largest online travel platforms in India, and a trusted name in the Indian travel industry. The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.0% to Rs 28.22 crore on 91.5% jump in net sales to Rs 108.50 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)