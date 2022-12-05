Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 389.97 points or 1.88% at 21110.21 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.27%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.85%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.41%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.23%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.9%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.17%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.57%).
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.03%), moved lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 178.45 or 0.28% at 62690.05.
The Nifty 50 index was down 41.85 points or 0.22% at 18654.25.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.1 points or 0.57% at 30082.89.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.62 points or 0.02% at 9315.98.
On BSE,2017 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU