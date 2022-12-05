Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 389.97 points or 1.88% at 21110.21 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.27%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.85%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.41%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.23%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.9%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.17%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.57%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.03%), moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 178.45 or 0.28% at 62690.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.85 points or 0.22% at 18654.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.1 points or 0.57% at 30082.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.62 points or 0.02% at 9315.98.

On BSE,2017 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

