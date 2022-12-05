Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 41.24 points or 0.71% at 5824.97 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 5.29%), TGV Sraac Ltd (up 4.98%),Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 4.06%),Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 3.73%),Sagar Cements Ltd (up 3.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.27%), Deccan Cements Ltd (up 3.04%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 3.01%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.85%), and Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 2.7%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (down 4.09%), Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 2.18%), and Yasho Industries Ltd (down 1.29%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 178.45 or 0.28% at 62690.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.85 points or 0.22% at 18654.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.1 points or 0.57% at 30082.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.62 points or 0.02% at 9315.98.

On BSE,2017 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)