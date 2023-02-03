eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 22.80% to Rs 686.67 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 23.04% to Rs 131.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.80% to Rs 686.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 559.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales686.67559.17 23 OPM %27.7530.83 -PBDT203.15171.32 19 PBT173.25144.91 20 NP131.16106.60 23

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:37 IST

