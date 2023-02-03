Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 56.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 182.66 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 56.31% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 182.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.182.66149.019.387.1717.2810.1216.108.9512.027.69

