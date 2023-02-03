Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 56.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 182.66 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 56.31% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 182.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales182.66149.01 23 OPM %9.387.17 -PBDT17.2810.12 71 PBT16.108.95 80 NP12.027.69 56
