JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 56.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 182.66 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 56.31% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 182.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 149.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales182.66149.01 23 OPM %9.387.17 -PBDT17.2810.12 71 PBT16.108.95 80 NP12.027.69 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU