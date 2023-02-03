Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 14.70% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 132.14 croreNet profit of Faze Three rose 14.70% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales132.14132.15 0 OPM %17.3017.32 -PBDT23.0220.98 10 PBT19.3518.29 6 NP14.5112.65 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
