Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 14.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 132.14 crore

Net profit of Faze Three rose 14.70% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.132.14132.1517.3017.3223.0220.9819.3518.2914.5112.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)