Faze Three consolidated net profit rises 14.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 132.14 crore

Net profit of Faze Three rose 14.70% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales132.14132.15 0 OPM %17.3017.32 -PBDT23.0220.98 10 PBT19.3518.29 6 NP14.5112.65 15

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:37 IST

