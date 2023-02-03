JUST IN
Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 35.46% in the December 2022 quarter
I G Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 66.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 518.31 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 66.14% to Rs 25.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 518.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales518.31507.00 2 OPM %9.4522.12 -PBDT46.03111.58 -59 PBT34.36100.68 -66 NP25.4375.10 -66

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:36 IST

