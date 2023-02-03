I G Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 66.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 518.31 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 66.14% to Rs 25.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 518.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.518.31507.009.4522.1246.03111.5834.36100.6825.4375.10

