eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Inox Wind Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2019.

Inox Wind Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2019.

eClerx Services Ltd surged 14.61% to Rs 575.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 75050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11396 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd spiked 12.64% to Rs 36.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13027 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd soared 11.38% to Rs 111.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 6.71% to Rs 113.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd added 6.24% to Rs 56.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35149 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)